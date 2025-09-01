'Hydrogen bomb' of revelations on 'vote chori' coming, Modi will not be able to show his face: Rahul

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori" and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.

Speaking at the concluding event of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' here, Gandhi said Bihar is a revolutionary state and it had given a message to the country that "vote chori" will not be allowed.

The forces that killed Mahatma Gandhi are trying to "murder" the Constitution of India, he alleged.

"We will not let them (BJP) murder the Constitution and that is why we took out a yatra. We got a tremendous response. People came out in large numbers and raised the slogan 'vote chor gaddi chhor' ((vote thieves, vacate the throne)," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"BJP people showed black flags to us. I want to tell them, listen carefully. Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb, what is bigger than that, it is a hydrogen bomb. In Mahadevapura, we had shown an atom bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out your (BJP) reality of vote chori," Gandhi said.

"In the coming time, I am guaranteeing you that after the hydrogen bomb (comes), Narendra Modi ji will not be able to show his face to the country," the former Congress chief said.

Last month, Gandhi, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had claimed that over one lakh votes were "stolen" through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka, and asserted that "vote chori" is an "atom bomb on our democracy".

Gandhi's remarks made on Monday came after the INDIA bloc allies held a march marking the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' led by him and other Mahagathbandhan leaders that covered 1,300-km and passed through 110 assembly constituencies in 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections.

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking the culmination of the yatra was stopped midway by the police at the Dak Bungalow crossing where they addressed a gathering.

In his address, Gandhi said in Maharashtra, the election was stolen from Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP) and this is cent per cent true.

"One crore voters were added between Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Maharashtra. New voters came and voted. We got the same votes but all the new votes went into the pocket of the BJP alliance. We won the Lok Sabha polls but in the assembly elections, we were wiped out because the Election Commission and the BJP colluded to do vote chori," he said.

Gandhi said his party showed with evidence how "vote chori" was done in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka's Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Seat.

"We showed that in one assembly segment there were one lakh fake votes. We showed it in our press conference. The EC does not give us a machine-readable voters' list, it does not share videography. We did a lot of hard work to get evidence and put it in black and white before the people," Gandhi said.

"I want to tell the youth of Bihar, vote chori means 'chori of rights, chori of reservation, chori of democracy, chori of employment, chori of education, and chori of future of youth. They are not just taking away your vote, they will take away your ration card and land, and give it to Adani, Ambani," he alleged.

Gandhi was joined by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, CPI's Annie Raja, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and other INDIA bloc leaders.

The march in Patna started with the INDIA bloc leaders offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Maidaan.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched by Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, was aimed at highlighting the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

After the address of leaders, Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar located in Ambedkar Park here.