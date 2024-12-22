Hyderabad Police release footage of stampede incident at "Pushpa-2" theatre screening

HYDERABAD: The tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which claimed the life of a woman and left a young boy critically injured, continues to spark controversy.

Conflicting claims have emerged between actor Allu Arjun and the police regarding the events of that night.

To provide clarity, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand released a video detailing the incident and the actions taken by both the police and the theatre management.

' Judge for yourself.' pic.twitter.com/s3FAr5nUP3 — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) December 22, 2024

Speaking at the annual press conference held at the ICCC Building, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday alongside the ACP and DCP on duty that evening, CP Anand stated that an investigation into the case is ongoing.

He added that further details could not be disclosed as the matter is currently before the High Court. The video highlighted the sequence of events, including how the police responded to the situation, and underscored the role of the theatre management in the unfortunate incident.

According to ACP Ramesh, chaos ensued when a large crowd of fans gathered at Sandhya Theater to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun. The stampede broke out as fans pushed to enter the theatre.

In the aftermath, ACP Ramesh said he informed Allu Arjun’s Manager, Santosh, about the death of a woman and the critical condition of a young boy.

However, the Manager allegedly did not relay this information to the actor.

When the ACP personally approached Allu Arjun to inform him of the tragedy, the theatre management intervened, stating they would handle the matter, but they failed to do so.

Despite being requested to leave the theatre following the stampede, Allu Arjun reportedly insisted on staying to watch the movie. The police eventually escorted him out 10–15 minutes later, following orders from the DCP.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Chikkadapalli, who witnessed the incident firsthand, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. He recounted the efforts to save the victims, stating, “We tried everything we could, but despite our efforts, we couldn’t save her life. It’s a pain that words cannot describe.” The SHO also expressed hope for the boy's recovery, emphasizing the emotional toll of the incident on those involved.

Adding to the controversy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claimed in the Legislative Assembly that the police had informed Allu Arjun about the woman’s death on the same night. However, Allu Arjun denied the claim, stating that he only became aware of the tragedy the following day.

The video released by CP Anand showcased the police’s efforts, including administering CPR to the injured boy, highlighting their on-ground response during the crisis.

The police have pointed to negligence by the theatre management as a major factor contributing to the stampede. They are continuing their investigation to determine accountability.

The incident has raised broader concerns about crowd management and safety measures at public events, sparking discussions on how such tragedies can be prevented in the future.