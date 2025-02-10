Human-animal conflicts: Priyanka assures full support to address villagers concern in Wayanad

MALAPPURAM: Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Monday interacted with local villagers in forest-fringe hamlets of her hill constituency and assured them of full support in addressing their concerns over the increasing human-animal conflicts in the region.

She expressed concern over the dilapidated trenches dug years ago to prevent elephants from entering inhabited areas in the Uchakkulam settlement in Muthedam.

After inspecting the trenches, she told the forest officials present that they were inadequate in preventing stray elephants and that the concerns of residents were justified.

Priyanka visited the area after villagers complained to her about the trenches' poor condition while she was visiting the house of Sarojini, who was recently killed in a wild elephant attack.

After hearing the residents' concerns about the four-decade-old trenches, she insisted on seeing them in person and went to the site.

Pointing out that the trenches were damaged and covered with soil in many places, she expressed concern that the lack of timely repairs had led to a loss of public trust.

The MP suggested building a protective wall in the area and using the employment guarantee scheme to increase the depth of the existing trenches by removing soil and clearing overgrown vegetation.

Later, Priyanka told reporters that the trenches were in very poor condition and that local people no longer had faith in them.

"They feel that even if the trenches are repaired or re-dug, they will not be maintained. I have discussed alternatives and suggested some measures. We will work on it together. It is very important for the people here to feel safe and have basic facilities," the Congress leader added.

While addressing a gathering of party workers here, Priyanka said that the tribal people of Wayanad are facing significant challenges, including inadequate access to education and other essential services, and that a collective effort is needed to address them.

"We need to work together to resolve this," she said.

Referring to the landslide tragedy that devastated hamlets in Wayanad last year, Priyanka said the demand to declare the incident a disaster of a severe nature was accepted by the central government.

She stated that this was possible because of the pressure exerted on the government in Parliament and the state Assembly, which forced the Centre to act. "Therefore, the government must allocate more funds for the victims," she added.

Earlier in the day, the Congress general secretary visited the family members of Sarojini, a resident who was killed by a wild elephant in Uchakkulam recently.

She spoke to the deceased woman’s relatives, including her husband and children, and assured them of all possible assistance.