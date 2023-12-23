Begin typing your search...

Huge fire breaks out at hospital in Hyderabad

Huge flames engulfed the upper floor of the building. Four fire tenders and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) have been rushed to the scene.

ByIANSIANS|23 Dec 2023 2:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-23 14:30:28.0  )
Visual from the spot

HYDERABAD: A huge fire broke out at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

The fire has engulfed a major part of the multi-story building of Ankura Hospital in the Gudimalkapur area. It was immediately not clear if there are any casualties.

Huge flames engulfed the upper floor of the building. Four fire tenders and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) have been rushed to the scene.

Fire services personnel and the police are presently evacuating the patients from the hospital.

The fire reportedly started from a flexi on top of the hospital building located near Pillar No. 70 on PVNR Expressway.

NationalDisaster Response Forcehospitalhospital fire
IANS

