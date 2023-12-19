HPS inspired students to achieve excellence: President

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that Hyderabad Public School (HPS) inspired its students to achieve excellence in various fields, which has also brought respect and glory to the country.

Participating in the grand finale of centenary celebrations of the HPS, she said that she was happy to note that apart from academic achievements, emphasis is also given to character building in this school.

She also mentioned that the school focuses on sports and academic activities of the students as well as the emphasis on promoting innovation and critical thinking which strengthens the foundation of students' life.

"Many great personalities are alumni of this school. For any institution, the centenary year is worth celebrating. In the long 100 years academic institutions could face many challenges. Based on its experiences, The Hyderabad Public School empowers and equips the students to be strong decision-makers.

"This school has inspired many students and has fetched great recognition to the country. I appreciate the Hyderabad Public School for creating an environment which encourages students from diverse backgrounds to study together and learn from each other,” she added.

The President observed that to build a strong school curriculum framework, the stakeholders should also consider life-skills as laid out by NEP 2020 that will foster technical skills and emotional strength to face any crisis.

The students should cultivate compassion and empathy and work towards the progress of other people as well.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Women & Child Welfare Seethakka also attended the event.

The President also visited the HPS Museum – Echoes of Time and congratulated the school on curating its history of 100 years.

The HPS renowned for producing global leaders recently also rolled out its Vision 2050 as it makes its new innings for the next centenary.

Soundararajan noted that the HPS produced many stalwarts in many fields - from MPs, MLAs, to leaders in banking, CAs, and lawyers.

"I foresee MPs, Governors and leaders in making among the students present here. I have learned that this institution was reserved for a special section of society. Since it has been open to the public, it has done a great service to students from diverse backgrounds, who have studied here. The school has produced students who have contributed to the development of the state and the country."

Gusti J Noria, The President of HPS Society, said that the participation of the President goes to prove the education system that the HPS-Begumpet has grown to be.