Houses razed, hundreds detained in massive crackdown in Kashmir post Pahalgam massacre

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Kashmir have launched a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, razing homes of the ultras, raiding their safe havens and detaining hundreds of overground workers for questioning, officials said on Saturday.

The security forces are going after the known terrorist associates and their sympathisers across the length and breadth of the Valley, with an aim to create a deterrent against any Pahalgam-like attacks, the officials said. Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states.

Houses of five terrorists or their associates have been demolished in the past 48 hours with officials saying similar action will be taken against others involved in terror activities.

Mysterious blasts blew up the houses of two active terrorists -- Aadil Thoker in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district and Asif Sheikh in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

While Thoker has been named as one of the three terrorists involved in the gruesome killing of tourists in Pahalgam, Sheikh's involvement in the attack has also not been ruled out, officials said.

The blasts took place after security forces raided the houses on Thursday night, they added.

The security forces have also rounded up hundreds of overground workers (OWGs) and their supporters -- mostly in four south Kashmir districts -- in their bid to track down the terrorists who carried out the attack on Tuesday.

One alleged OWG was killed in firing by terrorists during one such operation in Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

Altaf Lalli was killed when security forces took him to a terrorist hideout in the Kulnar area of Bandipora district after he pointed out the location of the ultras.

Two policemen were also injured in the firing by the terrorists, who managed to escape, the officials said.

On Saturday, the action shifted to Srinagar where raids were carried out at more than a dozen places, including Safakadal, Soura, Pandach Bemina, Shalteng, Lal Bazar and Zadibal areas, they said.

In Anantnag district, search operations are being carried out round-the-clock as security forces step up vigilance.

Mobile vehicle check-points have been put up across the district to monitor any suspicious movement, the officials said.