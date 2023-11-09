Historical decisions to be taken in Ayodhya Cabinet meeting: UP Dy CM

AYODHYA: Ahead of the scheduled Cabinet meeting in Ayodhya today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that we are going to take historical decisions in the cabinet meeting and Deepotsav ahead of Diwali will be celebrated in full grandeur. "Deepotsav ahead of Diwali will be celebrated in full grandeur; a record will be created. On January 22, PM Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and we are all waiting for it. We are going to take historical decisions in the Cabinet meeting," said Brajesh Pathak.

"A meeting of Uttar Pradesh ministers will be held today. It's a historical moment, as decisions will be made on Ayodhya's development to give a push to the policies and to initiate new policies. We are holding this meeting ahead of the inauguration of the grand Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, done by PM Modi," Cabinet Minister Jaiveer Singh said.

"On November 11, we are going to create a new record. Last year, we created a Guinness World Record by illuminating 17 lakh diyas and now, breaking our own record, more than 21 lakh diyas will be illuminated in Ayodhya," added Jaiveer Singh.

Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi said that cabinet meeting in Ayodhya is historical and this day will be written in history. Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi said, "The historic moment cannot be expressed in words. This day is historical and will be written in history in golden letters and we, the coming generations of this country and state." "Congratulations to respected Yogi ji and many thanks to the people of the state. Today's agenda will be amazing and unprecedented and public interest will be at stake. Today's meeting will be dedicated to the development of Ayodhya," Cabinet Minister Jaiveer Singh said.

Nitish Kumar, District Magistrate Ayodhya, said, "Strict security arrangements have been made before the cabinet meeting. All the cabinet ministers will first have the darshan of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji, after that, the cabinet meeting will be held in Ramkatha Museum." "A large number of police and administration people are present at the Ram Katha Museum and we are confident that this programme will be conducted very well, " added DM Ayodhya.

This is the first time the state's executive body will gather in the holy city. The meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 am at Ramkatha Museum, followed by a series of religious visits by the cabinet members. The museum has been decorated grandly. Posters of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman have been put up in the cabinet meeting hall.

The decision to hold the cabinet meeting in Ayodhya coincided with the anniversary of two events. On November 9, 1989, the first foundation stone of the temple was laid, and on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court paved the way for the temple's construction.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the cabinet members in a prayer ceremony at the Hanumangarhi temple. Subsequently, the ministers will visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex and offer prayers at the Shri Ramlala Virajman temple. In addition to the religious aspects, the cabinet meeting is expected to focus on development initiatives and preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

The cabinet meeting also comes ahead of the much awaited consecration of the Idol of Lord Ram in the temple which wil take place on January 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the consecration ceremonies along with several seers. Earlier, during the Kumbh Mela in the year 2019, a meeting of the Council of Ministers was also held in Prayagraj. Apart from this, cabinet meetings have also been held in Varanasi.