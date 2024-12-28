His smile, words unforgettable: 2 Odisha tribals awarded by Manmohan Singh bid tearful adieu

KORAPUT: As the final journey of Manmohan Singh began in New Delhi on Saturday morning, two tribals in a remote Odisha district, who were honoured by the former prime minister in 2012 for biodiversity conservation, recalled with tears cherished memories with the beloved leader.

Raila Muduli, a resident of Boliguda village and Chandra Pradhani of Nuaguda, said words were not enough to express their grief over the demise of Singh.

The former PM passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences due to age-related medical complications. He was 92.

Muduli and Pradhani had received Certificates of Recognition for their contribution to biodiversity conservation from Singh during the 99th Indian Science Congress held at Bhubaneswar 12 years ago.

"I was at a loss for words when I heard about his demise on Friday," said Raila, a farmer from the Bhumia tribe.

"I remember feeling very nervous that day (in 2012), but receiving the award from the former prime minister was an unforgettable moment. He was gentle and soft-spoken, and encouraged us to work dedicatedly for biodiversity conservation," he said.

Pradhani couldn’t hold back tears while recalling his brief interaction with Singh.

"Sir smiled at me as I received the award and motivated us to continue our efforts in preserving biodiversity. His words will remain an inspiration for years to come," he said.

“I wish I had more opportunities to meet him,” Pradhani said.

Prasant Parida, director of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation in Jeypore, said Koraput was recognised as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 2012.

"Raila and Chandra were instrumental in representing Koraput at the event where the former prime minister acknowledged their community's efforts," said Parida.

Singh’s last rites would be performed in the national capital on Saturday afternoon with full state honours.

Considered the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh served as the prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014.

A seven-day national mourning is being observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to the former prime minister during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the nation, the Union Home Ministry has announced.