Himanta urges banned ULFA(I) chief not to indulge in activity jeopardising future of Assam's youth

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon proscribed ULFA(I) head Paresh Barua not to indulge in any activity that will jeopardise the future of the youth when the state is poised to "become a powerhouse" in the next ten years.

The planting of bombs across the state on August 15 is a "matter of deep concern which may affect the ongoing growth and development of the state", Sarma said at ‘The Assam Tribune’s Dialogue 2024' here.

"We are marching strongly and resolutely. I am sure if the state remains peaceful, the eco-system remains the same and there is cooperation and enthusiasm among the youth, then we will become a powerhouse in India’s landscape in the next ten years," the chief minister said.

There is, however, deep concern regarding the planting of explosives across the state, he said, adding, ‘"I take this platform to urge the ULFA(I) chief not to indulge in any activity that will jeopardise the future of the state’s youth".

The police had unearthed “bomb-like substances” from at least eight places, including two in Guwahati, after the banned ULFA (I) had claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts across Assam on Independence Day.

In a democracy, there would be "conflict and clashes of ideas but it must be ensured that Assam remains secure and peaceful'', the chief minister said.

There may be differences but these can be solved through negotiations and in many other ways but not by ‘’creating terror in our motherland’’, he added.

"We have to first secure our motherland then we can find a solution to any problem. A state cannot prosper if more problems are created in the guise of resolving a crisis,'' Sarma said.

The recent outburst of some organisations against non-Assamese communities has sent a wrong signal outside the state, the chief minister said.

''We must realise that many aspiring and brilliant Assamese youth reside outside the state to earn their livelihood. I encourage them to do so as the country is ours and we can go everywhere'', he said.

''If Assam wages a war against the non-Assamese here, the same can happen against the Assamese residing outside the state. Then where will our youth go," he asked.

There is a section of intellectuals and some people who "indulge at times directly or indirectly in chauvinism" but Assam's future does not lie in this, Sarma said.

''We will require the support of the Centre and various industrial houses. When we vent our ire against the non-Assamese, it also hurts them. They will think that Assam is an unsafe place and will not come here. We cannot encourage such a scenario'', the chief minister said.

This should not be the fate or destiny of Assam but ''when once we have our share of prosperity, then we must allow people from the entire country to enjoy the same as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states are doing for the youth of our state," he said.

At a time when the state is "marching towards development and prosperity", ''we must divert the energy of our youth towards education and entrepreneurship to build up a rich human resource" that will contribute to the growth of the state and the country, Sarma said.

It is also a fact that no society can live without its culture and legacy and ''we have to be vocal and devise our own ways to protect our language, culture and heritage'', he said.

Sarma said the state has opened its doors for investment and development but the state cannot compromise with its culture and language.

The state was "earlier known for agitation, flood and insurgency but now it is known as one of the fastest growing and investment friendly states" of the country, he said.

''We took time to change the perception but no one wants Assam as a dependent state but as one that contributes to the nation's economy. We will emerge as a state which influences the nation's economy, growth and development within ten years," he said.

Claiming that major industrial houses like the Tatas, Reliance, Adani, Dassault and others have chosen Assam for investments, he said, "We want Assam's youth to turn from job seekers to job creators."

Referring to his dream for Guwahati, the chief minister said that the city is not only defined as the gateway to the North East but is the ''gateway to South East Asia and with several upcoming initiatives, its landscape is set for a dramatic change''.

DONER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressing the dialogue, virtually said that the North East region is the bedrock of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat'.

An investment of Rs 81,000 crore in the region for various projects has heralded a new era of peace and prosperity, he said.

The region has emerged as a gateway for trade, culture and connectivity for South East Asia, '"catapulting the North East from India's remote region to the country's growth engine", Scindia said.