"Himanta Biswa Sarma is 'chela' of PM Modi...": Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI: Calling Himanta Biswa Sarma the "chela" (disciple) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the Assam Chief Minister is attacking the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is being carried out in the state on the instructions of the BJP high command.

The Congress chief said that the Assam Chief Minister has a habit of scaring Dalits, minorities and backward classes in the country. The remarks came after Congress alleged that its vehicles were being attacked by BJP workers in parts of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Addressing the public in Nagaon, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cross 15 States. The yatra before this was undertaken from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. At that time, no stone-pelting occurred anywhere. No attempts were made to scare us. Why is this happening in Assam? Because he (Assam CM) is the 'chela' of PM Modi. He listens to what Shah has to say. He scares the Dalits, minorities and backward classes of the country. By scaring people, he is working on the next election."

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked by BJP workers in Assam's Jumugurihat during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Congress leader said that he maintained his composure and waved to the "hooligans," who he claimed were part of an "unruly BJP crowd," and blamed state Chief Minister Himanta Sarma for the "attack".

Previously, similar allegations were made by Congress on Saturday, claiming that the convoy of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was allegedly attacked by "goons" from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam's Lakhimpur.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party will take "appropriate legal action" against the "BJP stooges". Rahul Gandhi resumed the second leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam by re-entering the state from the Rajgarh-Hollongi (Assam-Arunachal Pradesh) border on Sunday, the eighth day of his journey.