Himachal, TN Sainik schools yet to sign MoU with state govts: Centre

NEW DELHI: Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, Himachal Pradesh, and Sainik School Amaravathinagar, Tamil Nadu, are among six Sainik Schools that are yet to sign the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with their respective state governments, according to Ministry of Defence data on Tuesday.

Sainik Schools sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), also known as Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs), with state governments to define the division of responsibilities and secure the necessary resources for the school's establishment and operation.

The schools are a joint venture between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the respective state governments. The MoU usually deals with aspects related to land and infrastructure, financial support and pension liabilities.

The six schools which are yet to sign an MoU with State governments include Sainik School Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir; Sainik School Kunjpura, Haryana; Sainik School Imphal, Manipur; and Sainik School Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, according to Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

Earlier in the year, the Ministry opened an online web portal for registration of eligible and interested applicant schools as part of the Government's initiative of setting up 100 New Sainik Schools in partnership with State Government/NGOs/Private Sector under the Sainik School Society.

Interested Schools/Trusts/NGOs were encouraged to visit the web portal for registration and seize this opportunity, said a statement.

The Government of India's vision of setting up of 100 New Sainik Schools is not only to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities including joining the Armed Forces but also to provide an opportunity to the State Government/NGOs/Private sector, to work hand in hand with the Central Government towards nation building.

Towards this, the MoD has approved 86 Private/NGOs/State Govt Schools as New Sainik Schools.

These New Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education Boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the Rules and Regulations for New Sainik Schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society.

In addition to their regular affiliated Board curriculum, they will also impart education of the Academic-Plus curriculum to the students on the Sainik School pattern.