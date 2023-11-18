Himachal Cabinet proposes winter session of Assembly in Dharamsala from Dec 19-23

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the winter session of Assembly from December 19 to 23 in Dharamsala.



Chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, the Cabinet also decided to appoint 4,500 para-workers in Jal Shakti Vibhag, fill 25 posts of excise and taxation inspectors in the Department of State Taxes and Excise, and 10 posts of horticulture development officers in the Horticulture Department.

It also accorded sanction to one-time waiver of motor vehicle tax as well as one-time waiver of associated interest and penalties for old vehicles that will be scrapped at the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF).

This waiver will be applicable for one year, which will motivate vehicle owners to choose environmentally-responsible options of scrapping old vehicles in accordance with the existing norms.

It was also decided to grant 25 per cent concession to non-transport vehicles up to 15 years and 15 per cent concession in case of transport vehicles for eight years on the tax payable under Section 14 of the HP Motor Vehicles Taxation Act for registering new vehicle against the submission of valid ‘Certificate of Deposit’.

The Cabinet decided to cancel the allotment of Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Electric Power Project of 780 MW made in favour of SJVN, as the company has failed to achieve progress in the implementation of the project within the stipulated time period.

The Cabinet also gave nod to bring more areas of Shimla, Chopal and Kullu under the planning area to check haphazard construction in these areas.