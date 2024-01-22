Highlights from Pran Pratishtha ceremony led by PM Modi

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the "historic" Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday after which the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple.

PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple.Here are a few glimpses of the Prime Minister during the ceremony of Ram Temple.

Donning a golden kurta and a cream-coloured dhoti, walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. He took 'sankalp' for the "Pran Pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

The Prime Minister later performed the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, a vital ritual in the Hindu tradition, that symbolizes the infusion of divine energy into the idol.

After the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister after that performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandvat pranam'. This act of devotion, characterized by prostrating fully with one's forehead touching the ground, is a mark of utmost reverence and humility in Hindu tradition.

PM Modi also met the 'sadhus' (saints) who were present at the temple and took blessings from them.

PM Modi completed his 11-day fast by taking Charanamrit from the hands of Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

PM Modi also greeted Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' program attendees in Ayodhya. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, former PM HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy are among the attendees.

PM Narendra Modi also offered prayers before Lord Shiva at the Ayodhya Dham where he performed 'jalabhishek' (offering water on the 'Shiva linga') after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

During the ritual of Pran Pratishtha the lotus flower was kept in the hands of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony attended by PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, attended the ceremony.