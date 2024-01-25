High security in J&K ahead of Republic Day

SRINAGAR: High security is in place in J&K on Thursday ahead of the Republic Day with special focus on ensuring that normal activities of life remain unaffected.

While no chances are being taken to ensure that the Republic Day celebrations pass off peacefully, the main focus, this year, is on ensuring that the common man joins these celebrations and life across the UT moves normally.

Army and BSF have heightened vigil along the LoC and the international border while hawk-eye vigil is being maintained in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri where terror acts have been taking place.

The main function is being held in the M.A. Stadium in Jammu where the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha will unfurl the national flag and take salute at the march pass.

Number of extra checking points have come up in both Jammu and Srinagar where vehicles are checked and occupants frisked to ensure safety of people moving around.

Special checking points have been established at entry roads into Jammu and Srinagar.

Area domination and sanitization is taking place with thrust on the fact that the general public is put to least inconvenience.

“Focus on safety and normal activities of the public is the topmost priority of the security forces because after all, Republic Day is a celebration for every Indian and every citizen has a right to be part of these celebrations,” said a top cop here.

In the Valley, the main function is being held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.



Full dress rehearsal took place on Wednesday both at the M.A.Stadium in Jammu and the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

Additional deployments of the security forces is obvious in the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar although normal life remains unaffected by the presence of large contingents of the security forces.

In addition to Human Resources, electronic equipment, drones and sniffer dogs are also part of the overall security arrangements made to secure the venues of the two main functions and also those being held at every district headquarter on January 26.