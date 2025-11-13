High alert foiled conspiracy to strike Red Fort on Republic Day

NEW DELHI: A red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case has been traced and seized in Faridabad district’s Khandawali, police said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace the red Ford EcoSport car.

The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car.

At least five teams of Delhi Police were deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police had also been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search.

Sources said the red Ford EcoSport is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the car before the blast occurred.

The car’s registration details were circulated to all border units, and the information has also been shared with the UP and Haryana Police to intensify the search. The vehicle was suspected to have been used by Umar for reconnaissance activities.

Meanwhile, the search and combing operation by the Faridabad police continued on Wednesday. The police teams led by ACP crime Varun Dahiya visited the Al-Falah University and the residence of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module busted recently, in the university premises, police said. An analysis of dump data retrieved from the mobile phone of Dr Ganaie showed that he conducted multiple reconnaissances of the Red Fort area in January this year, officials said.

Police said they suspect these recesses were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on Republic Day, but were foiled due to intensified patrolling in the area at the time.

During investigation, it was found that two of the key suspects, Dr Umar and Muzammil, had travelled to Turkey. Sources said the investigators have found Turkish immigration stamps in their passports and are examining whether the two met any foreign based handler during their trip.

A senior investigating officer said the team also questioned the landlord of Ganaie’s rented room in Dhauj village. Central investigation teams from Delhi also reached the university, and many doctors and students were questioned for an hour.

Sources said the Jammu and Kashmir Police team, engaged in investigating the car bomb blast in Delhi, also reached Al-Falah University in Dhauj.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police made public announcements on Wednesday, urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious object or activity to the police. The announcements were heard near sensitive locations, including the Parliament area, Connaught Place, and railway stations.