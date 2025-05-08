Helicopter with seven on board crashes in Uttarkashi district

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|8 May 2025 10:30 AM IST
    Representative image

    DEHRADUN: A helicopter with seven persons on board crashed at Gangnani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday morning, a disaster management officer said.

    One person has been rescued but there is no clarity yet about the fate of others, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Singh told PTI over phone.

    Rescue teams have rushed to the spot, he said

    Further details area awaited.

    Helicopter crashUttarkashi districtRescue teams
    PTI

