Helicopter crashes in Bihar’s Gaya, pilots safe

PATNA: A helicopter of the Indian Army's Officers' Training Academy in Bihar's Gaya, with two pilots on board, crashed on Tuesday.



The pilots, including a female, survived with minor injuries.

The helicopter belongs to Officers Training Academy (OTA) and was on a routine training programme. The incident occurred at Kanchanpur village under Bodh Gaya sub-division.

The villagers said that two pilots were inside the helicopter when it crash-landed in an agricultural field.

The villagers helped in rescuing the two pilots and later informed the local police and OTA about the incident.

The OTA officers reached the village and both the pilots were taken to the base camp for treatment.