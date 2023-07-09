Heavy rains, poor supplies led to soaring vegetable prices

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains in various parts of the country and the heat waves which pervaded the country in June have led to a huge spike of around 30 to 40 per cent in vegetable prices.



Retail prices of tomato have touched Rs 120 per kg and more in some states, potato prices have soared to Rs 60 per kg, while ladyfinger and beans, too, have crossed the Rs 100 a kg mark. Even prices of brinjal and ginger have crossed the three figure mark.



Same is the case with fruit prices, as mangoes are selling at Rs 100 per kg while bananas are priced at Rs 60 a dozen.



Even lemons haven't been spared by the inclement weather, which has affected their supplies and led to their rates touching Rs 80 per kg.



Market watchers have said that if rains continue like this for the next week or so, then the prices of vegetables and fruits will continue to soar. They, however, added that if rains subside, then the prices may come down in the couple of weeks, as fresh stocks of vegetables from central and southern India are expected to boost supplies.



As far as tomato prices are concerned, the Consumer Affairs Department has said that they go up every year around this time, however with fresh supplies expected from Himachal Pradesh soon, they are likely to stabilise by end of this month.



Tomato prices have risen due to poor supplies and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However with heavy rains still impacting both the states, it seems unlikely that tomato prices are likely to come down anytime soon.

