Heatwave to continue over many parts of North India today, gradually abate

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of North India during Wednesday and gradually abate thereafter due to an approaching western disturbance towards northwest India. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and north Madhya Pradesh.

It also prevailed in isolated pockets in northeast Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jammu division. The IMD said that warm night to severe warm night conditions were observed in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Bihar.

Maximum temperatures were in the range of 44-46 degrees Celsius over most parts of the plains of north India and these were above normal by 5-8 degrees Celsius over the region. As per the IMD data, the highest maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius was reported at Prayagraj (East Uttar Pradesh) over the country.

The IMD further said that isolated exceptionally heavy rainfall occurred over Meghalaya, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu; heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema. It said that conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand during the next three-four days.