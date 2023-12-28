"Heartbreaking": Amit Shah on tragic accident in MP's Guna

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday mourned the deaths of 13 people who were caught in a bus fire in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

Shah took to 'X', formerly Twitter, to share his feelings, saying, "May God give strength to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy."

A passenger bus collided with a dumper truck and caught fire on Guna-Aron road in Guna district on Wednesday night, killing at least 13 and injuring 17 others, according to the police. The injured are undergoing treatment in the Guna district hospital.

"The incident of a bus catching fire in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, is heartbreaking. May God give strength to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident," the Home Minister posted on 'X'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the suspension of the RTO (Regional Transport Officer) for not conducting a check on vehicles and the CMO (Chief Municipal Officer) for delayed response in sending the fire brigade team to the accident spot.

Meanwhile, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Guna Lok Sabha constituency, KP Yadav, said that the chief minister took the matter seriously and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

"It is a tragic incident and the Chief Minister has taken the matter seriously. He has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. Action has also been taken against those who have been negligent, following which the RTO and CMO have been suspended," KP Yadav said.

Earlier, CM Yadav ordered a probe into the matter, following which a four-member investigation committee was formed, which will submit its report in three days.