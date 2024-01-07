"He is being harassed because...,": Jharkhand CM's sister on ED summons

BHUBANESWAR: Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his sister Anjali Soren on Sunday accused the Central government of "harassing" his brother (Hemant Soren) because he is a "tribal."

"On one side, the Central Government talks about the upliftment of tribals and made Droupadi Murmu as President and on the other side, we are being uplifted and on the other side, we are being harassed.

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is a tribal government. So, I would say that he is being harassed because he is tribal," Soren's sister told ANI on Sunday.

The government fears that if the Hemant Soren government continues, they (BJP) won't get tribal votes. So, they want to disrepute him somehow," she said. When asked about why ED sent seven summons to Jharkhand CM, Anjali Soren said that she had no idea about this. "I just want to say the central goverment is harassing Hemant Soren," she added. Meanwhile, when asked about speculations that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, could be the next CM of the state in case of ED action against him, his sister said that if needed, she could become the Chief Minister. "If needed, she can become (the CM).

Our party has other members too, it will be decided in the legislative party meeting. I can't tell you with confirmation but if needed, she will be," she added Earlier last week, the ED issued the seventh summons to the Jharkhand CM under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, asking him to record his statement. As he had not turned up for ED's seven summons, this time the agency stated that it is his last opportunity to record the statement.

"Since you have not come to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement in obedience to the summonses issued to you, we are giving you this last opportunity to record your statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at the place, date and time, mutually convenient to you as well as the undersigned (ED), which should be within 7 days of receipt of this notice/Summons," said the ED in its summon. The agency has asked him to specify the place, date, and time within two days of receiving this communication. "Despite the issuance of six summonses, you (Hemant Soren) have not appeared before this office, citing unfounded reasons.

This non-appearance is impeding and hindering the progress of the investigation in the present case," ED mentioned in the summons. The ED issued the sixth summon on December 12 for questioning, but the Chief Minister skipped the proceedings. CM Soren was first summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case.

However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations. He was asked again to appear on August 24 and September 9, but he skipped the dates, citing preoccupations. The agency then issued its fourth summons to the Jharkhand CM, asking him to report to the agency on September 23.

The CM had earlier threatened to move for legal proceedings against the Centre if it did not withdraw the summonses issued against him. In his letter to the agency, Soren said he had provided all necessary documents and information to the ED.