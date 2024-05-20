HC waives Rs 75K costs on law student for PIL seeking 'extraordinary interim bail' for Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday waived the costs of Rs 75,000 imposed on a law student for his PIL seeking "extraordinary interim bail" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after he tendered his unconditional apology and said he has learnt his lesson.

The counsel appearing in the court for the petitioner said being a student, his client has no earnings to pay the costs and the judgment of the court had made him understand the judicial system.

"I learnt my lesson well. Please consider my situation," the petitioner's lawyer said.

In view of the submissions, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora said, "Costs of Rs 75,000 imposed on the petitioner is waived."

On April 22, the court had dismissed with costs the public interest litigation (PIL) matter seeking "extraordinary interim bail" for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who was in judicial custody in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The petitioner mentioned his name as "We, the people of India" in the plea, claiming that he did not want to earn any name, fame or money from the matter.

Calling it "totally misconceived", the court had remarked that Kejriwal had the means to take steps to seek legal remedies and the petitioner held no power of attorney to make statements and undertakings on his behalf.

The counsel for the embattled AAP leader had also opposed the PIL, asserting that Kejriwal was capable of pursuing legal remedy himself.

The petitioner's counsel had sought "extraordinary interim bail" for the Delhi chief minister on several grounds, including that his safety was in danger as he was confined with hardcore criminals.

He had said since decision making in the Delhi government was being hampered on account of the non-availability of its "head", Kejriwal should be released.