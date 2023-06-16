HC stays proceedings against actor Unni Mukundan in sexual harassment case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings in the sexual harassment case against actor Unni Mukundan after the complainant informed the court that the case had been settled. The decision of the High Court came in response to the plea submitted by the actor to quash the FIR against him.

The complainant, a woman has filed a sexual harassment case against actor Unni Mukundan. The allegation of the complainant was that the actor had attempted to rape her at the former's flat in Edappaly in 2018 when she went there to discuss a movie project.

However, the actor refuted the allegation saying that it was a false case to tarnish his reputation and extort money from him. The High Court first stayed the case in May 2021 after which the stay got extended multiple times.

Though the actor's lawyer had announced that the case was settled in 2022, the complainant informed the court that she had not signed the settlement agreement. In May this year, the High Court had directed the completion of the trial in three months. The latest stay of the case came after the actor informed the court about the new settlement arrangement.