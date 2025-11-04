HC grants bail to 65-year-old accused in 2011 Mumbai triple blast case

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a 65-year-old man arrested in connection with the 2011 triple blasts that killed 27 persons and left more than 120 injured.

A bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and R. R. Bhonsale granted bail to Kafeel Ahmed Mohammed Ayub on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

A copy of the detailed order is awaited.

Ayub, a resident of Bihar, is presently lodged at the Mumbai Central prison.

He was arrested in February 2012 and has been in custody since then.

On July 13, 2011, Mumbai was rocked by a series of three blasts — at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House and near a school in Dadar Kabutarkhana close to the railway station — within 10 minutes of each other.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) alleged that terror outfit Indian Mujahideen had orchestrated the blasts, and its founder, Yasin Bhatkal, was the main conspirator.

Ayub had moved the high court challenging a special court's 2022 order refusing him bail.

According to the prosecuting agency, Ayub and the other accused in the case had indoctrinated Muslim youths to carry out terror acts at the behest of the Indian Mujahideen.

Ayub was in close contact with Bhatkal, the probe agency claimed.

Ayub's advocate, Mubin Solkar, argued that he has been languishing in jail for over a decade, with the trial still on.

Ayub has claimed that he was innocent and had been implicated in the case.

He stated that the prosecution has no evidence against him except his own confession, which he claimed was not given voluntarily.