HC acquits Prof Saibaba in Maoist links case

NAGPUR: After being incarcerated for a decade in an alleged Maoist links case, GN Saibaba, a wheelchair-bound former professor of Delhi University, was acquitted by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, noting the prosecution failed to prove the case against him.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes also set aside the life sentence imposed on 54-year-old Saibaba, and acquitted five others accused in the case.

“The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the case against the accused persons,” the court said, while also holding as “null and void” the sanction procured by the prosecution under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On October 14, 2022, another bench had acquitted Saibaba, noting the trial proceedings were “null and void” in the absence of a valid sanction under the UAPA. After the Maharashtra government approached the SC, the apex court directed the HC to hear the appeal filed by Saibaba afresh. ↔ More on P7