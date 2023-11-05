Have exact transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim to counter any fake narrative: Mahua

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who is facing charges of "cash for Parliament questions", on Sunday trained her guns at the BJP, saying that before it pushes out its women MPs with fake narratives, it should note she has the exact transcript of proceedings in the Ethics Committee.

In a post on X, Moitra, the MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar said: "Shaking in my skin to know BJP planning criminal cases against me. Welcome them - only know that CBI and ED need to file FIR against Adani for Rs 13,000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have."

"Also BJP - before you push out women MPs with fake narrative remember I have exact transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim. Chairman’s cheap sordid irrelevant questions, Opposition’s protests, my protests - all there in official black and white," she said.

Her remarks came after Ethics Committe chief Vinod Kumar Sonkar had accused Moitra of not answering the questions of the panel and instead, "getting angry" at him and the committee.

Moitra, along with Opposition members of the ethics panel, stormed out of the meeting on November 2, accusing the Committee's Chairperson of asking her "personal and unethical" questions.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had complained against Moitra to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took a pot shot at the Trinamool Congress leader, saying: "I have now gone fond of the honesty of Mahua (accused MP). She left Adani for (Darshan) Hiranandani?"

On Wednesday, Moitra had written to the Committee demanding to cross examine complainant Jai Anant Dehadrai and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of Hiranandani.

On last Thursday, Dubey and Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.