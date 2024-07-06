Hathras stampede: Mayawati demands action against guilty, advises people against following 'babas'

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday demanded strict action against Bhole Baba and others for the July 2 Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives.

Addressing the poor, Dalit and the oppressed, the BSP chief, in a post on X, urged them not to be misled by preachers like Bhole Baba.

"The poor, Dalits and the oppressed in the country should not worsen their misery and pain by getting misled by the superstitions and hypocrisy of many such babas like Bhole Baba of Hathras to get rid of their poverty and all other problems," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Instead, they should follow the paths shown by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, take power into their own hands, and change their destiny themselves. This means they must join their own party, the BSP. Only then can they avoid tragedies like the Hathras incident," Mayawati said in the post.

In another post on X, she said that strict action should be taken against Baba Bhole and others who are found guilty in the Hathras stampede case.

"Action is also necessary against other such babas. The government should not be lenient due to political interests in this matter, so that no more people lose their lives in the future," the BSP chief added.

The Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member judicial commission on Wednesday, headed by a retired high court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy, also investigating the possibility of a conspiracy behind the stampede.

Police have so far arrested six 'sevadars' who were members of the organising committee of the 'satsang' of Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba on July 2 in Fulrai village of Hathras.

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the Hathras stampede has been taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police after he surrendered in Delhi, his lawyer claimed on Friday.

Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang', is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras in connection with the incident.