Haryana: BJP's alliance partner JJP to contest LS polls alone

CHANDIGARH: BJP's alliance partner in Haryana, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), whose leader Dushyant Chautala is the Deputy Chief Minister in the government, on Saturday announced that it is fully prepared to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

A party leader quoting Chautala, said the JJP coordination committee has held two rounds of talks on the issue of alliance.

He said the Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seats are JJP's priority, on which the possibility of an alliance can be discussed.

He said the party is preparing for 10 out of 10 seats.

"Till now, the JJP has held successful rallies in six Lok Sabha seats and on March 13, the seventh Lok Sabha rally will be held in Hisar in which the public will be informed about the development works done in Hisar," Chautala told the media in Sirsa after the election coordination committee meeting.

At the meeting, the strategy to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections "strongly" was discussed in detail.

In response to a question, Chautala said regional parties are continuously joining the NDA.

"The BJP-JJP coalition government has been successful in the last four and a half years with the objective of providing better facilities for farmers and the common person, and we will continue to work with the same thinking in future also."

On the question of Hisar MP Brijendra Singh leaving the BJP and joining the Congress, the Deputy Haryana Chief Minister said "that is his own political decision and Brijendra Singh has taken this decision after a year of demanding discontinuing the alliance (with the JJP)".

He said that time would tell whether Brijendra Singh will stay in Hisar or go to Sonipat.