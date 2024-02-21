Haryana Assembly passes unanimous resolution hailing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution applauding the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved the official resolution, which was supported by BJP ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and main opposition Congress.

Khattar touched upon the struggle linked to the construction of the Ram temple and said spirit of Lord Ram prevails in every corner of the country.

The BJP members also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful consecration ceremony at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Home Minister Anil Vij said, "We are fortunate that in our lifetime Lord Ram temple has been constructed. Many agitations were held in the past... During one such agitation, I was arrested in Lucknow and jailed for 15 days in Unnao."

Vij also credited the construction of the Ram temple to Prime Minister Modi and said it is because of his able leadership that a grand temple was built after court decision.

Supporting the resolution, Leader of Opposition and Congress member Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Lord Ram belongs to everyone.

Congress members Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Neeraj Sharma, B B Batra, Kiran Choudhary and Chiranjeevi Rao also supported the resolution.

JJP's Ram Kumar Guatam said the opposition should thank Prime Minister Modi for his efforts on Ram temple.

Another senior JJP leader Ishwar Singh also supported the resolution.

Congress' Kiran Choudhary said, "We support the resolution. 'Ram hamare kan kan mein hai, aur woh sari jagah virajmaan hai'," she said.

Independent MLA Balraj Kundu said, "I support the resolution from the core of my heart."

The BJP members said the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country.

The BJP MLAs raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in the House which were reciprocated by several Congress members.