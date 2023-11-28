Gyanvapi row: ASI seeks three weeks’ time to submit survey report

VARANASI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought three more weeks to submit the scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The survey had concluded almost a month ago and the ASI had sought extra time to file its report.

The last extension was on November 18, when the ASI asked for another 15 days.

The court had allowed it 10 days.

The survey, which was started on August 4, leaves out the Wuzukhana area of the mosque, which was sealed by the orders of the Supreme Court.