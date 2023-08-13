Gujarat Cong gets ready to roll out welcome mat for Bharat Jodo 2.0

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress has decided to invite Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from the land associated with the nation’s icons - Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.



Building on the success of the first phase, the Yatra is poised to take the political dialogue to the next level, covering areas from east to west of the country.

Emphasising the importance of Gujarat, Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, said: “We have extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to start the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat, which is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.”

The symbolic significance of choosing Gujarat adds weight to this political initiative.

During the Gujarat elections 2022, many people questioned Gujarat Congress leaders over Rahul Gandhi’s first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra on why the Yatra will not cross the state of Gujarat or not. Now the Gujarat Congress is all set to answer peoples questions.

Congress has strong presence in state’s tribal belt. However, during 2022 assembly elections the results didn’t turn in party’s favour partly owing to the role played by AAP in these areas. Now with the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is trying to reconnect with its traditional vote bank.

For Congress, the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra is more than a political march. Rahul Gandhi has said that the endeavor aims at the betterment of the nation and to stand against ideologies that challenge country’s foundations.

A central committee has been formed to finalise the details of the second phase, demonstrating a coordinated approach. Other state units have made various suggestions, indicating a collective effort. The groundwork has already begun for the Yatra. The planning phase exhibits the intent of Congress to turn the second phase of Yatra once again into a memorable and impactful campaign.

The first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari which culminated in Kashmir after 130 days. It covered 12 states and two Union Territories. The first phase’s success has unsettled the BJP.

Leader of Opposition Amit Chavda also highlighted the political context, such as the restoration of Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership and the allegations against the BJP concerning billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, such remarks adding to broader narrative surrounding the second phase of Yatra.

As the preparations for the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra are underway, with Gujarat as the proposed starting point, the state is abuzz with anticipation. The nation watches as the details unfold, marking another significant chapter in Indian politics with Gujarat playing an important role.