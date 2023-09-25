Guj govt seeks two-week extension for submission of report on Morbi bridge collapse

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday requested additional time from the high court to present the final report of the Special Investigation Team that is investigating the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi town in October 2022.



The suspension bridge, dating back to the British era and spanning the Machchhu River in Morbi , collapsed and resulted in the loss of 135 lives, including women and children, and injuries to 56 others.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee has granted the government a two-week extension, emphasising that "no further adjournments will be entertained in the suo motu Public Interest Litigation that the court initiated last year following the disaster".

The court also raised questions regarding the last-minute preparation of submissions, causing difficulties in the proceedings.

The Gujarat government formed a five-member SIT to investigate the collapse, and it submitted an interim report in December 2022. The interim report highlighted numerous lapses in the repair, maintenance, and operation of the structure by the Oreva Group.

Oreva Group Managing Director, Jaysukh Patel, is the primary accused in the case and is currently in custody.

During the previous hearing on August 31, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the court that the SIT's final report would be available within three weeks and subsequently presented to the bench. In November, 2022 the Supreme Court instructed the high court to periodically oversee the investigation and other aspects of the tragedy, including rehabilitation and compensation for the victims or their families.