The grief-stricken families of 23 Keralites huddled together in a solemn vigil. Officials exchanged hushed words, mindful of the immense sorrow engulfing the area.

ByPTIPTI|14 Jun 2024 5:50 AM GMT
Grief and Solidarity: Kerala families await Kuwait fire victims
A fire engulfed a multi-storey building in Kuwait housing foreign workers, mostly Indians, on Wednesday, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50 others, according to officials (Photo/PTI)

KUWAIT: Around 35 ambulances and numerous police vehicles assembled outside the import cargo terminal of Kochi International Airport, as families awaited the remains of those killed in a recent fire at a Kuwait building.

The grief-stricken families of 23 Keralites huddled together in a solemn vigil. Officials exchanged hushed words, mindful of the immense sorrow engulfing the area. Separate seating arrangements were made for the families to honor their loved ones.

State ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve, and Veena George, along with Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and BJP state chief K Surendran, coordinated efforts and offered condolences. Union Minister Suresh Gopi also arrived to receive the bodies.

PTI

