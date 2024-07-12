Govt sanctions roads for Assam, Tripura to improve connectivity in northeast

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen rural connectivity in the northeastern region, the central government on Friday sanctioned the construction of roads and bridges in Assam and Tripura with an estimated investment of Rs 493 crore, the Rural Development Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said 78 roads measuring 563.67 km and 14 bridges under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)- III got the government's approval in Assam, with an estimated investment of Rs. 378.68 crore.

The government sanctioned 42 roads measuring 118.75 km in Tripura under the connectivity component of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), with an estimated investment of Rs. 114.32 crore.

The construction of roads will improve access to essential services, enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres, and foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region, the ministry said.

In Tripura, the roads will provide all weather road connectivity to 47 PVTG (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) habitations in the state, it said.

The ministry said the projects under the third phase of PMGSY and the PM-JANMAN will have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to its growth and prosperity.

It will cement the government's commitment to inclusive development, and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the tribal groups, the ministry added.