Govt imposes 40% export duty on onion to improve local supplies
NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market.
The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.
The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September.
