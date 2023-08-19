Begin typing your search...

Govt imposes 40% export duty on onion to improve local supplies

The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023

ByPTIPTI|19 Aug 2023 2:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-19 14:00:31.0  )
Govt imposes 40% export duty on onion to improve local supplies
X

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market.

The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September.

NationGovernmentexport of onionsFinance MinistryExport duty
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X