Govt has made numerous efforts to popularise Sanskrit: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: In his message on World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government has made numerous efforts in over the last decade to popularise the ancient language.

Sanskrit is an eternal source of knowledge and expression, and its impact can be seen in every field, he said.

Modi said it is an occasion to appreciate the effort of everyone trying to learn and popularise the language. The day is celebrated annually on the auspicious day of 'Shravan Purnima'.

He cited measures like the establishment of the Central Sanskrit University, centres for teaching Sanskrit, giving grants to scholars of the language and the launch of a mission to digitise ancient Sanskrit manuscripts to highlight his government's steps in this regard.

It has benefited countless students and researchers, he added.

Many influential ancient books, including Hindu epics, have been written in Sanskrit, a language now largely confined to use in religious practices.