Govt at Centre won't last long: Akhilesh

KOLKATA: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would not last long, asserting that "communal forces" may experience temporary success but would ultimately be defeated.

While addressing the mega Martyrs' Day rally of the TMC, Yadav said, "Those who have come to power are guests for just a few days."

"This government at the Centre won't last long and will fall soon. Such communal forces want to be in power at any cost, but those designs won't succeed," he said, without naming the BJP or the NDA.

The Samajwadi Party leader asserted that the "communal forces at the Centre" are "hatching conspiracies and trying to destabilise the country".

"The forces which want to divide the nation on communal lines may taste temporary success, but they will be defeated in the end," he added.

The Samajwadi Party had won 37 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, which sends eighty MPs to the Lower House of Parliament.

The party's tally is up from five seats it had won in 2019.

The Samajwadi Party, along with the Congress, had won 43 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"West Bengal, under Didi's leadership, fought against divisive forces. Bengal defeated them, and Uttar Pradesh too joined in this fight," he said.

Yadav said the time has come to unite against the communal forces to save the Constitution and the country.

"We believe in positive politics. The time has come for a change in people's lives. We all have to be united to save the Constitution and the country," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat in the southern part of Kolkata.

According to TMC sources, both leaders discussed the current political situation in the country.

During the rally, Banerjee thanked Yadav for attending the event.