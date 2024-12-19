Govt amends aircraft security rules amid spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of the recent spate of hoax bomb calls targeting airlines, the government has amended the aircraft security rules whereby perpetrators can face penalties and could even be barred from flying.

The civil aviation ministry has amended the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023. Two new rules -- 29A and 30A -- have been introduced.

In October, airlines received 666 hoax bomb threats while the total number of such threats stood at 999 this year till November 14, as per official data.

Under the amended rules, now, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has powers to "refuse admission to any person or group of persons in the aircraft".

Also, the DG can direct any person or group of persons to leave the aircraft," according to a notification.

In case the DG is satisfied that it is necessary or expedient in the interest of security, then the directions can be issued in writing under Rule 29A, the notification said.

Rule 30A pertains to prohibiting communication of false information that can jeopardise the safety and security of an aircraft, aerodrome or civil aviation facility or both.

The prohibition is also for spreading false information that can "cause panic among passengers, crew and ground personnel or the general public; or...disrupt the civil aviation operation," the notification dated December 9 said.

With the new rule, the perpetrators can face penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Nitin Sarin, Managing Partner at Sarin & Co, said the latest amendments to the rules come against the backdrop of the spate of hoax bomb threats received by airlines in recent months.

He also said the amended rules will act as a deterrent to those spreading false information that could adversely impact aircraft security and create panic among people.

"Now, individuals who are found to be spreading false information may be liable to face penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh.

"There is no specific mention of putting such people on a no-fly list in the amended rules. However, the new rule 29A that gives power to the BCAS DG to refuse boarding of an individual in an aircraft could be interpreted as being an enabler to permit the BCAS to create its own no-fly list," Sarin noted.

Sarin & Co is a law firm specialising in the aviation space.