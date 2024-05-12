Goons threatening women of Sandeshkhali, TMC trying every trick to protect culprits: PM Modi

HOOGHLY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the “vote-bank” politics of the TMC and said the goons of the ruling party are threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, to protect the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

While addressing back-to-back rallies in Barrackpore and Hooghly, Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus have turned into second-class citizens in West Bengal and asserted that "as long as Modi is here, no one can repeal the CAA law."

Suggesting that the performance of the Congress would be at an all-time low, the prime minister claimed that the grand-old party will get fewer seats than the age of its ‘shehzada' (Rahul Gandhi) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi is in his early fifties.

“All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits, now the TMC has started a new game. TMC goons are threatening the sisters of Sandeshkhali, just because the oppressor's name is Shahjahan Sheikh... They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action. Don't be afraid of TMC,” he said at Barrackpore.

Addressing his second rally in Hooghly, Modi said, “TMC is using every trick in Sandeshkhali, but none of the oppressors of Sandeshkhali TMC will be spared.”

His remarks come in the backdrop of multiple purported videos surfacing on social media, which claimed that a local BJP party leader made several women of Sandeshkhali sign on blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

The prime minister, however, didn't directly refer to those videos.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of those videos.

Claiming that under the TMC regime, Bengal has turned into a centre of “corruption” and a “cottage industry of bomb-making,” the prime minister said the state's ruling dispensation has surrendered before the vote bank politics.

“While Modi talks about water in every household, TMC talks about bombs in every household,” he said.

Referring to recent remarks attributed to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad district, Modi said, “A TMC leader said that they will throw Hindus in the Bhagirathi river... Where do they get the audacity to say and do all of this?

“TMC has surrendered to vote-bank politics in Bengal, where you cannot even mention the name of Lord Shri Ram or celebrate Ram Navami. Hindus have been turned into second-class citizens in Bengal under the TMC rule,” he said.

The PM slammed the opposition bloc INDIA and the Congress for "supporting" the "vote jihad" comments made by a candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP), an ally of the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh.

“INDIA bloc and TMC have completely surrendered to their appeasement policy. They are willing to engage in 'Vote Jihad' against BJP,” he asserted.

Criticizing the TMC for opposing the CAA in Bengal, Modi said, “Vote bank politics has presented a law like CAA, which protects humanity, as a villain. CAA is a law to give citizenship to victims; it does not take away anyone's citizenship. But parties like Congress-TMC have painted it with the colour of their lies.”

Reaching out to the Matua community of the state, who are expected to benefit most from the CAA, he said, “As long as Modi is here no one can repeal the CAA law.”

Mocking the grand old party, Modi said, “The Congress will get fewer seats than the age of its ‘shehzada' (Rahul Gandhi) in the Lok Sabha polls.”

After three phases of polls, it can be said with certainty that the BJP-led NDA would cross 400 plus seats, the prime minister said.

"This 400 plus seats is no longer a slogan but a resolve of the nation. Neither the TMC can form the government; it can't do anything in opposition either. The Congress and the Left too can't form the government. Only the BJP-led NDA can provide you with a stable and strong government,” he said.

Criticizing the policy of “appeasement politics” of the INDIA opposition bloc, Modi said, “Congress and the opposition parties are making disjointed statements sensing defeat.”

“They have lost their sleep after the construction of Ram Mandir. These people have boycotted the Ram Mandir as well. The souls of our ancestors who struggled for 500 years to get the Ram Mandir are watching your deeds. TMC, Congress people, at least do not insult the sacrifice, penance, and sacrifice of your ancestors. Boycotting Lord Ram is not the culture of Bengal,” he said.

Modi gave five guarantees to the people of the state.

“Nobody can provide reservations based on religion. Reservations for SC, ST, and OBC will not be touched. Nobody can stop you from celebrating Ram Navami. The judgment of the Supreme Court on Ram Mandir will not be quashed. Nobody can stop the implementation of CAA,” he said.

Hitting out at TMC over various issues of corruption and scams, Modi said, “TMC's recruitment mafia has destroyed the future of the youths of Bengal.”

“The corruption that took place in recruitment is deplorable. Trusted lieutenants of the chief minister are in jail for their involvement in corruption,” he said.

The prime minister said, “It is Modi's guarantee that the TMC would be straightened (taught a lesson), and those who looted the people of Bengal won't be spared.”

He said, “The countrymen are my heirs and I want to leave behind Vikshit Bharat (developed India) for them. Compare this to other parties like TMC; they want to loot you and build castles for their heirs."