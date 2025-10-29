Goods train derails in Jharkhand's Simdega, railway services affected

RANCHI: A goods train derailed in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Wednesday morning, affecting railway services, officials said.

The incident happened near Kanaroan railway station around 10.15 am in the Ranchi division of South Eastern Railway, they said.

"As many as 10 wagons of the goods train derailed, and eight of them overturned. The train was transporting iron ore," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Suchi Singh told PTI.

Police said no casualty was reported in the incident.

The train was transporting iron ore from Bondamunda in Odisha to Ranchi, they said.

The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Singh said several trains were diverted, short-terminated or cancelled due to the incident.

The Puri-Hatia Tapasswini Express was short-terminated at Tati station, and it was sent back to Rourkela in Odisha, she said.

"About 1,300 passengers were travelling on that train. Buses have been arranged for passengers at Rourkela station to bring them to Hatia," she added.

Hatia-Rourkela passenger and Hatia-Sanki-Hatia passenger have been cancelled for Wednesday, while Hatia-Jharsuguda MEMU train has been short-terminated.

At least nine trains, including Sambalpur-Gorakhpur Maurya Express (15027), Visakhapatnam-Banaras Express (18523), Sir M Visvesvaraya Bengaluru Terminal-Hatia Express (12836) and Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express (13351), were diverted.