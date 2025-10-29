Goods train derails in Jharkhand's Simdega

RANCHI: A goods train derailed in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened near Kanaroan railway station around 10.15 am, they said.

"At least 10 wagons of the goods train derailed. However, no casualty has been reported," Ramanuj Kumar Verma, an official of the Bano police station, told PTI.

The train was transporting iron ore from Bondamunda in Odisha to Ranchi, an RPF official said.

The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.