Goa sees remarkable revenue growth in December 2024: CM

PANAJI: The revenue collection in Goa surged remarkably by Rs 75.51 crore in December 2024 compared to the same month last year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

He said the rise in the revenue highlighted Goa's rising economic growth and fiscal health, making December 2024 a significant milestone for the state.

Sawant said the tourism sector, which is the backbone of Goa's economy, also played a significant role in driving this growth, with a record number of tourist arrivals.

"Goa has witnessed remarkable growth in its revenue collection for December 2024, with a surge of Rs 75.51 crore compared to the same month last year. This year's numbers reflect a strong upward trend, signalling positive economic momentum," the chief minister tweeted on X.

The total revenue of Goa for the April-December 2024 period reached Rs 4,614.77 crore, a rise of Rs 365.43 crore over the Rs 4,249.34 crore earned during the same period in 2023, he added.

Sawant said this substantial increase encompasses GST and VAT revenues, showcasing the state's improved economic performance.