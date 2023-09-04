‘Go to Pakistan’, Karnataka teacher tells school boys; gets transferred

BENGALURU: A lady teacher in an vote in polls on X Urdu school in Shivamogga in Karnataka was transferred after she drew the ire of people following her ordering two Muslim boys in her class ‘to go to Pakistan’.

The teacher was reportedly angry after two Class 5 students were quarrelling creating noise in the class. When the students continued their quarrel even after she reprimanded them, she got angry and asked the students ‘to go to Pakistan’.

According to the parents of the students, the teacher reportedly told them, ‘Go to Pakistan, this is a country of Hindus.’ Block Education Officer B Ngaraju told media persons that she was a Kannada language teacher and was a regular employee for the last 26 years and has been teaching in the school for the past eight years.

He said that the teacher was transferred to another school and further departmental investigation would be conducted into the matter. The Block Education Officer added that appropriate action would be taken against the teacher after the inquiry report was submitted