Giridih bus accident: Death toll rises to four, 23 people injured

GIRIDIH : The death toll in the Giridih bus accident rose to four, said the district administration on Sunday. As many as 23 people got injured in the accident.

The bus was on its way from Ranchi to Giridih. It plunged into Barkar river in Jharkhand's Giridih on Saturday night. The injured were admitted to different hospitals. Earlier today, Jharkhand minister Baby Devi visited a hospital and met the injured and their families.

Devi also said that an compensation would be announced for the kins of the deceased. In addition, Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to Twitter and said that Proper medical facilities are being made available to the people injured in the accident by the district administration. CM Soren also wished a quick recovery for the injured and paid condolences to the deceased