Get full refund or reschedule free of cost if flight delayed by over 3 hours: Air India to passengers

CHENNAI: Facing the ire of passengers over the disruptions in service due to cabin crew strike, Air India Express said any passenger who has her flight cancelled or even delayed beyond three hours may opt for full refund or reschedule the trip to a later date without any fees.

The announcement on Thursday came after the airline saw its service being crippled by the cabin crew protest. The statement from an Air India Express spokesperson said it has made progress in the conciliation meeting with the staff.

"As we gradually bring our operations back to normalcy, we urge our guests booked to fly with us to check their flight status before heading to the airport. If their flight is cancelled, or delayed beyond 3 hours, they may opt for a full refund or reschedule to a later date without any fees on Tia on WhatsApp (+91 6360012345) or on airindiaexpress.com," the statement said.

Resolving the issues raised by the crew would help "swiftly restore our flight schedule and fulfil our commitments to our guests."

The statement said the airline would review the disruptions internally and ensure accountability.