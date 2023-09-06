G20 Summit: Spl general aviation terminal created at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), spearheaded by the GMR Group, on Wednesday said that in anticipation of numerous business guests arriving via chartered flights for the G20 Summit, a dedicated general aviation terminal has been established to accommodate them.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of DIAL, emphasised the collaborative efforts with various government agencies, including the Delhi Police and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, to ensure that all flights coming for the G20 Summit are parked on the air side.

“We have ensured the availability of the necessary parking slots for these VVIP aircraft. Moreover, within the general aviation terminal (GA terminal), which serves business guests arriving on chartered flights, we have taken measures to decorate and enhance the terminal's ambiance to provide a warm welcome to all our guests,” he said.

“While many guests will be arriving at the Air Force Station on the Palam side, numerous Heads of States and delegation members will use Terminal-3. Special arrangements have been made for their convenience,” said Jaipuriar.

“We have established dedicated gates for these guests and created a separate corridor to facilitate their Immigration and Customs clearance seamlessly. Our collaboration with various government agencies, including Immigration and Customs, ensures a smooth process for all,” he added.