G20 Summit live updates: AU gets included in G20
CHENNAI: India is hosting the 18th G20 summit. The Summit's key agenda would be cryptocurrency, trading, financial ties, sustainable developmental goals, MDB reforms and gender equality among others.
India will hold bilateral meetings with UK, Japan, Germany and Italy. PM Modi already met his Mauritian and Bangladesh counterparts on Friday.
- 9 Sep 2023 5:29 AM GMT
After India's push, the African Union has been included in the G20. Accordingly, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani takes his seat as the Union becomes a permanent member of the G20.
After India's push, the African Union has been included in the G20. Accordingly, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani takes his seat as the Union becomes a permanent member of the G20.
- 9 Sep 2023 5:20 AM GMT
PM Modi in his speech has said that the trust among nations has come down after Covid and that the old problems requires new solutions.
PM Modi in his speech has said that the trust among nations has come down after Covid and that the old problems requires new solutions.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:58 AM GMT
US President arrives at the Bharat Mandapam to attend the summit.
US President arrives at the Bharat Mandapam to attend the summit.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:53 AM GMT
Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang arrives at the venue.
Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang arrives at the venue.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:53 AM GMT
President of Brazil Luiz Inacio arrives at Bharat Mandapam.
President of Brazil Luiz Inacio arrives at Bharat Mandapam.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:50 AM GMT
Indonesian president Joko Widodo arrives at the venue.
Indonesian president Joko Widodo arrives at the venue.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:44 AM GMT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at the venue.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at the venue.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:43 AM GMT
United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak arrives at Bharat Mandapam.
United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak arrives at Bharat Mandapam.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:43 AM GMT
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at the venue.
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at the venue.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:42 AM GMT
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Bharat Mandapam.
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Bharat Mandapam.