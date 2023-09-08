G20: Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam now cover image of PM Modi on X

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed the cover image of his social media platform- ‘X’ with the picture of the Nataraja statue at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the G20 summit in the national capital.

The G20 Summit, a highly anticipated event featuring top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this complex on July 26 this year.

Earlier, the PM had a picture of himself in front of Parliament as his cover image.

Notably, the national capital has started welcoming foreign delegates and leaders from all across the world for the G20 Summit.

As a host nation, the Centre has taken special care of the arrangements and experiences of foreign dignitaries while they are in India.

The G20 Summit being held in New Delhi under India’s Presidency will draw the participation of the top leaders.

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States-- and the European Union. During the summit, the national capital will play host to US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

The authorities have beautified roads, footpaths, roundabouts, markets, flyovers, and public areas with over 1 lakh potted plants.