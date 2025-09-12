Fugitive in Rs 3.5 crore bank fraud extradited from Kuwait

CHENNAI: Munawar Khan, a fugitive wanted by the CBI in a 2011 Bank of Baroda fraud case in the city, has been successfully extradited from Kuwait with the aid of INTERPOL.

Munawar Khan, who fled India after allegedly defrauding the bank of Rs 3.5 crore, was located in Kuwait and arrested following a Red Notice issued in 2022. He was escorted to Hyderabad and has been remanded in judicial custody.

After fleeing India, Khan was declared a Proclaimed Offender. Through persistent investigation and geo-location, the CBI’s Special Task Branch (STB) in Chennai traced him to Kuwait and secured him.

Following Khan’s arrest by Kuwaiti authorities, a coordinated effort between the CBI's International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), the Ministry of External Affairs, and the National Central Bureau of Kuwait led to his extradition.

Munawar Khan was escorted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, where he was taken into custody by CBI officials. He was subsequently produced before the competent court and remanded in judicial custody.

In 2011, Munawar Khan and six others were charged with cheating and forgery against the Bank of Baroda.