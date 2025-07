From Sept 5, Central Railway to add coaches on Mumbai–Chennai, Salem, Puducherry, Tirunelveli trains

CHENNAI: To handle increased passenger demand, Central Railway has announced changes in coach composition for four express trains, including the addition of four General Second Class coaches. The revised arrangements will come into effect on various dates starting September 5, 2025, according to a release.

Details of trains with revised coach composition:

1. Mumbai CSMT–Chennai Egmore–Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express (Train Nos. 22157/22158)

Revised composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 disabled-friendly Second Class coaches.

Effective from:

Mumbai CSMT: September 5, 2025

Chennai Egmore: September 8, 2025

2. Chennai Egmore–Salem–Chennai Egmore Superfast Express (Train Nos. 22154/22153)

Same revised composition as above.

Effective from:

Chennai Egmore: September 6, 2025

Salem: September 7, 2025

3. Dadar–Puducherry–Dadar Express (Train Nos. 11005/11006)

Revised composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 disabled-friendly Second Class coaches.

Effective from:

Dadar: September 7, 2025

Puducherry: September 9, 2025

4. Dadar–Tirunelveli–Dadar Express (Train Nos. 11021/11022)

Same revised composition as above.

Effective from:

Dadar: September 9, 2025

Tirunelveli: September 11, 2025